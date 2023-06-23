Chris Christie Shouts Down Trump Supporters at Evangelical Conference: ‘You Can Boo All You Want’ (Video)

Chris Christie drew boos at an evangelical conference on Friday when he told attendees that Donald Trump had “let us down.”

“I’m running because he’s let us down,” the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful said of the former president, who has been charged with 37 counts relating to the Espionage Act after failing to return several boxes of hundreds of classified documents he had taken from the White House.

“He has let us down because he’s unwilling. He’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made and any of the faults that he has, and any of the things that he’s done. And that is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership.”

That’s when the crowd began to boo. “You can boo all you want,” Christie continued, eventually drawing cheers and applause after saying, “But here’s the thing: Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do.”

Christie is just one of the speakers at the Road to Majority Evangelical Conference in Washington D.C., which began Thursday.

Trump, who is running again for president, is also scheduled to speak, as is his former vice president and now political rival, Mike Pence. Nikki Haley, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Kevin McCarthy are also among the announced speakers.

