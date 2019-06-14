Chris Brown Suggests His Account Was Hacked Following IG Comments About Karrueche and Victor Cruz

It seems the comments made from Chris Brown's Instagram account about his ex-girlfriend may not have come from him.

The singer took to the social media platform early Friday morning to address the aforementioned comments that were aimed at Karrueche and her boyfriend Victor Cruz.

"People going out they way," he wrote. "Leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama! Whoever's been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf."

In a separate post, the "No Guidance" crooner continued, showing a picture of what appears to be a doctored passport with his face on it, which he claimed to have received from an imposter. "The lengths people go through to be a fake ass bitch," he exclaimed. "I got sent this by someone claiming to be Chris Brown on Facebook."

On Thursday, Breezy appeared to be attacking the ex-football star in the comment section of the latter's post with Karrueche. "Nothing bad or major. UPGRADE HIM SIS. I'll take him around to style him. NOT HATE. He just need some game spirit," one comment read, followed by, "Peace love and joy. JUST PLEASE UPGRADE YA MAN BOO."

As of this writing, neither Cruz nor Karrueche have responded to the remarks.

The Claws actress isn't the only one of CB's Hollywood exes he's mentioned on social media recently. In May, Brown commented on a picture of songstress Rihanna, saying, "BOUGHT TO BREAK DA INTERNET! KEEP RISING QUEEN,” and then adding, “MUSIC SOON PLEASE."