Chris Brown is accused of drugging and raping a woman in a new $20 million lawsuit

Chris Brown is accused of drugging and raping an unnamed woman in a $20 million lawsuit. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EJAF)

A woman has accused singer Chris Brown of drugging and raping her in December 2020.

Per documents filed on Jan. 27 in a Los Angeles County Court and seen by People, the 32 year old is accused of inviting a woman — only identified as Jane Doe — onto a yacht docked at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home in Miami Beach’s Star Beach, under the assumption that she and Brown would discuss her music aspirations.

The woman, who is a musician as well as a model, dancer, and choreographer, alleges that she and Brown chatted about her music before the “With You” singer gave her a mixed drink that she believes was “drugged” due to her “sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.” Doe then alleges that Brown “threw” her on the bed, where he raped her.

Doe claims that the next day, Brown texted her to say he did not remember their encounter well, and told her to take emergency contraception, which she did.

Doe states that she met up with Brown twice more after their initial encounter to discuss music — once in January 2021, where a female producer was present, and again in August 2021. During their August encounter at Brown’s home, the artist allegedly became “irate” when she refused to go upstairs with him to his bedroom.

Doe, who says she experienced a great deal of emotional distress after her initial meeting with the singer, including panic attacks, is now suing Brown for $20 million dollars for charges that include sexual assault, battery, and rape.

Brown has not commented on the situation, however, in a since-expired Instagram Story posted on Jan. 28, he wrote, “Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls***.”

Doe's attorney George Vrabeck told Yahoo in a statement, "Ariel Mitchell and I intend to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behavior from our society. Our client deserves justice. The same justice that all victims of sexual abuse deserve."

Brown has faced legal trouble before. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault after a violent altercation with Rihanna, who he was dating at the time. He has faced a number of assault allegations since, including a February 2021 incident in which he was accused of striking a woman during an argument at his home in Los Angeles.

Yahoo has reached out to representatives for Brown and Combs for comment.