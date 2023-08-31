Choose Love

Cami Conway (Laura Marano) has it all. She’s got the job she wants (recording engineer) and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster). And yet. She feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? And is Paul the love of her life? What if it’s Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), the se

View comments