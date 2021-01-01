Chloe Bennet Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID: 'This Pandemic Is Still Raging On'

Chloe Bennet has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress, 28, revealed on Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel respiratory illness, and opened up about her battle with the virus in a candid social media post.

"Hey haven’t been on here for a little, wanted to give an update…," Bennet began a statement posted to her Instagram Story. "On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe. I got tested, and I’m positive for COVID-19 … it’s been a rough week to say the least."

Bennet said that multiple members of her family also contracted the virus, but noted, "We've all been battling it out together. We’re still not in the clear, but as of now we’re doing…okay."

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

"I'm sharing this because I want to iterate to anyone who still may not be taking covid seriously, please please please f------ do," she added. "Covid sucks. It just really sucks."

"I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions and I still got VERY sick. And I’m one of the lucky ones. I repeat! I’m young, healthy, and diligent about my health and this virus still knocked me the f--- down and continues to do so," she continued. "Even trying to just write this out is proving to be exhausting. If it can happen to me it can happen to you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress closed out her message by imploring those reading to continue taking the virus seriously, and told her fans to stay safe in the New Year.

"So I guess I’m on here just trying to remind anyone whose reading this, that yes 2020 is coming to an end, but this pandemic is still raging on, and if you can, don’t let up. Stay distant, stay safe, wear a mask," Bennet concluded. "On that note, I love you guys, stay healthy, and happy (almost) new year. X CB. P.S. f--- you 2020, I can’t wait to not be in you."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet’s Hollywood Bungalow — and To-Die-For Loft Closet

Bennet is just the latest television star to reveal a positive COVID-19 case after Dr. Drew Pinsky and The Office's Angela Kinsey announced earlier this week that they, too, had contracted the virus.

The radio and TV personality, 62, revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing that he is "feeling better." The post, written alongside a photo of Pinsky in bed, also said his wife, Susan Sailer Pinsky, tested negative.

On that same day, Kinsey, 49, also revealed on Instagram that she recently tested positive for the virus, saying that she started to feel "off" after her husband, Joshua Snyder, her two stepsons, and later her daughter, all tested positive for the virus in the last couple of weeks.

"I started not feeling well and went to get retested," she wrote on an Instagram Story picture of her rapid test results. "I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it."