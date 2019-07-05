Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Chloë Grace Moretz is scared for her life over a man who keeps returning to her home, so the star's brother went to court and filed a restraining order.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Brandon Moretz obtained a temporary protective order against against an 18-year-old man who has been a consistent "unknown trespasser" at the family home.

View photos

The documents claim on June 30, the guy climbed over the gate to the family's private residence and began "violently banging on the doors and windows of the residence to attempt to gain access to Chloe Moretz or her family."

The Moretz family called police, who came and placed the guy under arrest, however he returned on July 1 and attempted the same thing.

Cops were once again called and the man was arrested for stalking.

View photos

He's currently in custody with LAPD and being held on $150,000 bail.

When Brandon filed court documents he made sure to include Chloë, as well as her brother Trevor and mom Teri under the protection.

He explained that Teri, Trevor and Chloë live together, and that "Teri is always there." He also made it clear that everyone in the family has been threatened by the alleged stalker.

The restraining order was granted and the man is to stay at least 100 yards away. There is a hearing scheduled this month to make the order permanent.

Moretz is currently rumored to be in the running to play Catwoman in the upcoming "Batman" movie alongside Robert Pattinson.

She's also the voice of Wednesday Addams in the animated reboot of "The Addams Family," which premieres in October.