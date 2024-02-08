Chivas Regal Announces Two Entrepreneurship Workshops With Geedup Co and Serwah Attafuah

Get ready—Chivas Regal are hosting a limited series of entrepreneurship workshops in April 2024.The legacy whisky brand has enlisted streetwear juggernaut Geedup Co and revered digital artist Serwah Attafuah to run two respective workshops centered around entrepreneurship and business.The workshops will be held across two dates in Melbourne and Sydney, with Geedup Co's workshop taking place in Sydney on April 13, and Attafuah's in Melbourne on April 20. Participants will have the opportunity to learn directly from the entrepreneurs and receive feedback on their own business ideas.

In Geedup Co’s session, 'How to Turn a Brand Into a Business,' the team will focus on the key areas that have been pillars of their business: content, community, and commerce. You can expect to hear from the crew on topics ranging from how the brand develops content to tell a story, to the lessons they learned transitioning from a brick and mortar store to an online business.

In her workshop, 'How to Turn Your Passion Into Your Living,' Attafuah will focus on the foundations that made her business successful: online presence, storytelling, community and collaboration. She’ll share key tips on driving website traffic and revenue, building an authentic brand online, engaging new communities via collaboration and more.

Spaces for the Chivas Regal Pioneer workshops are limited. To be considered for the workshop, you’ll need to apply via the Chivas Regal website and answer 'what do you want to learn from Geedup Co and Serwah Attafuah?' Those with the best submissions will be selected to attend the workshops.This isn’t something you'll want to miss. Don’t lack—and good luck!