Chipotle Employee Reportedly Attacked by Customers Over Extra Chicken Charge

Things are getting wildly violent at Chipotle Mexican Grill these days.

According to WSOC-TV, Jamel Williams, 36, and Kayla Pyle, 34, both based in North Carolina, visited a South Carolina location of Chipotle on Dec. 10, where an argument ensued between them and a 20-year-old employee over extra protein being an additional charge.

Frustrated with Williams and Pyle, the unidentified worker decided to end their shift early, attempting to leave Chipotle at Indian Land around 9 p.m. But as the woman tried to exit from the dining area, Williams entered from the other direction and attacked the employee.

"He pushed her to the floor and began hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around," the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Pyle joined in, both hitting the employee who curled herself up on the ground. Police were called, but the two left the scene in a Dodge Charger before their arrival. Photo and video footage of the jumping were obtained from bystanders, who were able to identify Pyle and Williams. Arrest warrants were issued on Wednesday, charging Williams with assault and first-degree battery and charging Pyle with assault and second-degree battery.

The employee, who declined to be treated at the scene and sought her own treatment, said back pain was caused by the altercation.

"I don’t know what was said between Pyle and the victim, but the victim was leaving for home and was chased down from behind by Williams and attacked in the dining room of the restaurant," Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. "The assault was completely unjustified. I hope the victim has recovered from her injuries."

Another Chipotle worker experienced a meltdown from a different customer, who threw a chicken burrito bowl at her face in September. The woman, Rosemary Hayne, was reportedly dissatisfied with her order, and in December, was found guilty of one count of assault.

“This is not Real Housewives of Parma. This behavior is not acceptable,” Judge Timothy Gilligan of Parma Municipal Court told Hayne during sentencing. “You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?”

Although Hayne was originally supposed to to pay a $250 fine and serve a 180-day jail term with a 90-day suspension, Judge Gilligan reduced her sentence by 60 days and the woman agreed to work 20 hours per week at Chipotle for two months.