Chip Gaines shares video of flooded Magnolia Table restaurant after Texas storm

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines, here at the Time 100 Gala 2019, have launched Texas Forever to help locals hit hard by Winter Storm Uri.
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines, here at the Time 100 Gala 2019, have launched Texas Forever to help locals hit hard by Winter Storm Uri. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chip and Joanna Gaines were among the business owners impacted by Winter Storm Uri. The couple's Magnolia Table restaurant flooded when a pipe broke during the brutal Texas storm. Chip shared a video of the damage, announcing the couple's Magnolia Foundation has launched Texas Forever to help others during uncertain times.

"Whether you heard about it on the news or have been living in the middle of it, you know Texas has been hit hard by Winter Storm Uri. Families and individuals from all over are dealing with the fallout of a storm like we’ve never seen," the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star captioned the video. "Here in Waco, we opened the doors to a busted pipe that flooded our restaurant.. but we know this same story is playing out across the state, with so many people facing far worse."

Chip included a link to the website where people can contribute to those in need. He announced Magnolia will be donating $100,000.

"We can work to change what tomorrow holds for a lot of these people," he added. "Let's do some good today."

One hundred percent of contributions go to Habitat Texas: Disaster Relief Services, Feeding Texas and Mission Waco, according to Magnolia's website.

"These groups have already hit the ground running to provide immediate relief to communities across the state, and are committed to long-term recovery and restoration efforts, locally and statewide," it reads. "The best way we know how to help our neighbors here in Texas is to link arms and continue the good work that’s already begun."

Many celebrities have rushed to help Texans in need.

Country star Kacey Musgraves, who is from Texas, sold T-shirts — at Senator Ted Cruz's expense — with proceeds getting donated to various organizations. Matthew McConaughey and NFL star Dak Prescott donated to OurCalling to help people at a warming center in Downtown Dallas. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's BeyGOOD Foundation partnered with Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life to distribute water and hot meals to 8,000 people affected by the recent winter storm.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan McCain doubles down on Fauci criticism after 'out of touch' vaccine comment: 'I'm not a phony'

    "The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of 'The View,' I don't know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range...is so nebulous."

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Ted Cruz passed out water, BBQ in Texas this weekend. AOC raised $5 million for Texans.

    Instead of returning from a beach vacation to Mexico this weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and some photographers helped distribute bottled water Saturday to Texans who still don't have potable water a week after an unusually long and frigid winter storm ground the state to a halt. On Sunday, Cruz posted photos of himself slicing brisket and posing with uniformed law enforcement officers, for Houston firefighters and other first responders. #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/gK4DHtsvLU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 Served some delicious #Houston bbq to @FirefightersHOU, @IAFFNewsDesk, & local law enforcement yesterday with @TheNew93Q to thank our first responders following these unprecedented snow storms. pic.twitter.com/vn396kTgFR — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 While Cruz was out in the suddenly warm Houston sunshine — and enduring even more mockery for his short-lived Cancun getaway, this time on SNL — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was continuing to raise money for Texans and, on Saturday, distributing food at the Houston Food Bank with Reps. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas). On Sunday night, she reported that her fundraising effort, launched Thursday, hit the $5 million mark. One last update (I think!): We just hit $5 million raised for Texans across the state. Thank you ALL for your collective action when people need it most. Charity can’t replace policy, but solidarity is how we’ll face climate change and build a better world. Thank you pic.twitter.com/RzdgXllXoS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021 The funds AOC raised will go to food banks around Texas, Feeding Texas, Family Eldercare, and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, and other nonprofits, Houston Public Media reports. Cruz had some helpful information for Texans, too, via the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Important information from @fema for those impacted by the winter storms on how to apply for disaster assistance: https://t.co/oOJ1hSzhuM — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 Along with the warm weather melting the snow, Texans mostly have their power back — all but about 18,000 Sunday night, down from more than 4 million last week — and water service is coming back online, often with orders to boil it before drinking. At least 32 people Texans died from the storm, including an 11-year-old boy in Conroe, Christian Pavon, who was found dead of suspected hypothermia after two nights in an uninsulated trailer with his family. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughtersResign, Andrew CuomoObama and Springsteen chat about feeling like 'outsiders' growing up in new joint podcast

  • Warner Bros. Exec Claims Studio Quickly Realized Joss Whedon's 'Justice League' Was a 'Piece of Sh*t'

    Ahead of the arrival of Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' on HBO Max, the long story behind the troubled production of Whedon’s version is coming to light.

  • 'Self-centered' Gwyneth Paltrow mocked by fans after insinuating she pioneered wearing face masks

    "So grateful Gwyneth Paltrow invented masks."

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • Patriots players defend Cam Newton after QB was heckled at 7-on-7 camp

    Cam Newton is still a member of the Patriots until March 17, and it appears his teammates have his back after a heckling incident over the weekend.

  • Halle Berry Posted a No Pants and High Heels Outfit and It Was Everything

    "soakin’ in that Sunday sun"

  • ‘Only in Texas.’ And just like that, the deep freeze turns into warm, sunny skies

    Texas weather is known for changing on a dime and after last week’s deep freeze and the current warmer temperatures that seems more true than ever.

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • More Pictures Of Refreshed Model S In The Wild As Deliveries Get Closer

    It has been many years since the release of the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S, and in that time, the interior has remained largely unchanged. The 2012 released vehicle was considered futuristic at the time, and its looks and features mostly stood the test of time. But now Tesla is preparing its first major interior refresh, and it looks like a welcome update. Nick George on Twitter spotted what looks to be a test Model S parked in California. He took multiple pictures of the exterior and interior of the car. The biggest difference from the rendered screenshots is the lack of a yoke-type steering wheel, where the top was cut off in Tesla's press images. Multiple exposed wires and ports can also be seen in the prototype. Spotted a #Tesla #ModelS #Plaid test mule in Carmel, CA today. New interior, but a regular steering wheel, no yoke! Wheel arches and overall stance is noticeably wider. pic.twitter.com/NZ2WnCQTKF — Nick George (@nickrgeorge) February 21, 2021 The side repeater cameras used for Tesla's sentry mode and Autopilot systems also appear to be larger than older versions of the vehicle. While it may be an updated piece of hardware, it more likely needs to stick out more to account for the more flared fenders in the back. The center console is largely similar to the Model 3 and Model Y. Another feature that seems similar is the side mirrors, which may be the same as those used in the Model 3. This would cut down on parts and complexity at Tesla, adding to Tesla's margin per vehicle. The refreshed Model S will begin deliveries by March according to Tesla's website. The vehicle starts at $79,990 and has 412 miles of range. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla, PG&E's Giant Battery Pack Project In California Is Almost Finished: VideoTesla Offers Customers New Option For Collision, Glass Repair Via Tesla App© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 14-year-old accused of killing sister while parents were asleep, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police say the girl called 911 and said she’d killed her older sister.

  • ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Rachael Kirkconnell Just Addressed The Racist Actions From Her Past

    Her fellow season 25 contestants shared their own statement for change.

  • Former Seattle Seahawk Russell Okung paid in bitcoin, considered highest paid in the league now

    Okung is the first NFL player to have a portion of his contract in Bitcoin.

  • U.S. passes 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

    The United States on Monday passed a grim milestone that would have seemed unimaginable a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic began.

  • Report: Teams believe three first-rounders the base for a Russell Wilson trade

    When Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went public with his desire to have a voice in personnel decisions and his frustration with getting hit too much earlier this month, word was that the Seahawks were unhappy about it and that led some to wonder if it was the first step toward a departure from the team. [more]

  • Queen Elizabeth Is Getting the First Word Before Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

    March 7 is going to be a busy day for the royal family, because there are going to be two major interviews to watch that day. Not only is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey going to air, but Queen Elizabeth will speak in a pre-recorded message for a Commonwealth Day […]

  • Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home following Cancun trip controversy

    One bystander held sign reading ‘Cruz’s lies cost lives’

  • Scalise says Biden presidency legitimate, but refuses to say election wasn't 'stolen'

    President Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the November election now that electoral votes have been counted, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Sunday on ABC's "This Week," but he would not say the election wasn't "stolen." After serving as president for just over a month and despite the fact that over 60 lawsuits were litigated and almost entirely thrown out by courts across the country, Scalise did not concede on the legitimacy of the election after being asked by ABC Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. "Look, Joe Biden is the president," Scalise said.

  • Oath Keeper claims she met with Secret Service before Capitol riot

    A leader of the far-right "Oath Keepers" group charged in the deadly U.S. Capitol riots said she was in Washington on Jan. 6 to provide security for legislators and meet with Secret Service agents, according to a court filing. Jessica Watkins, 38, is one of nine associates of the anti-government group charged with conspiring to storm the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. Prosecutors said Watkins entered the Capitol building illegally.