Chip Gaines shares video of flooded Magnolia Table restaurant after Texas storm

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines, here at the Time 100 Gala 2019, have launched Texas Forever to help locals hit hard by Winter Storm Uri. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chip and Joanna Gaines were among the business owners impacted by Winter Storm Uri. The couple's Magnolia Table restaurant flooded when a pipe broke during the brutal Texas storm. Chip shared a video of the damage, announcing the couple's Magnolia Foundation has launched Texas Forever to help others during uncertain times.

"Whether you heard about it on the news or have been living in the middle of it, you know Texas has been hit hard by Winter Storm Uri. Families and individuals from all over are dealing with the fallout of a storm like we’ve never seen," the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star captioned the video. "Here in Waco, we opened the doors to a busted pipe that flooded our restaurant.. but we know this same story is playing out across the state, with so many people facing far worse."

Chip included a link to the website where people can contribute to those in need. He announced Magnolia will be donating $100,000.

"We can work to change what tomorrow holds for a lot of these people," he added. "Let's do some good today."

One hundred percent of contributions go to Habitat Texas: Disaster Relief Services, Feeding Texas and Mission Waco, according to Magnolia's website.

"These groups have already hit the ground running to provide immediate relief to communities across the state, and are committed to long-term recovery and restoration efforts, locally and statewide," it reads. "The best way we know how to help our neighbors here in Texas is to link arms and continue the good work that’s already begun."

Many celebrities have rushed to help Texans in need.

Country star Kacey Musgraves, who is from Texas, sold T-shirts — at Senator Ted Cruz's expense — with proceeds getting donated to various organizations. Matthew McConaughey and NFL star Dak Prescott donated to OurCalling to help people at a warming center in Downtown Dallas. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's BeyGOOD Foundation partnered with Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life to distribute water and hot meals to 8,000 people affected by the recent winter storm.

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: