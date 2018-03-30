Chip Gaines sparks huge, controversial debate among 'Fixer Upper' fans

Oh, the avocado toast. The staple of millennial diets has amassed a huge following -- and what's not to like? Between its high-ish nutritional value (hey, it's better than a hamburger and fries!) and its Instagram-worthy visuals (the green hue of the avocado just *pops* with the right filter), it truly is the perfect dish.

Well, it turns out there's at least one person in this world that isn't a fan of this breakfast and brunch staple ... Chip Gaines.

On Tuesday's episode of "Fixer Upper," Chip expressed his dislike of the popular snack to his wife Joanna.



"That’s disgusting, babe. Nobody wants avocado on their toast," he complained to his wife. Joanna then tried to change Chip's mind by listing out the ingredients, stating that it's "good with eggs."

Needless to say, even Joanna's persuasion wasn't enough to convince Chip. He took it a step further by using Magnolia Table's sign to poll the public about avocado toast.

"Avocado toast? Honk once for yes, twice for no," the sign reads.

Of course, "Fixer Upper" fans took to social media to debate about the snack.

While some took Chip's side, an overwhelming amount of people disagreed with him.











And even though you'll never see Chip eating avocado toast, it did make it on Magnolia Table's final menu -- and we gotta say, it looks delicious!



Check out the video above for more on Chip and Joanna Gaines!