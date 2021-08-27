Chip Gaines chops off his locks to raise $300K for St. Jude: 'All worth it'

Chip Gaines has a new look — and the reason behind it is extremely important.

The HGTV star has cut — in fact, shaved — off his hair, which had grown past his shoulders, to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which provides free treatment and support to children with cancer and their families.

Chip Gaines, left, showed off long hair when he attended an event last month with his wife, Joanna Gaines. (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Gaines had pledged Monday to make the cut in exchange for donations to his cause. He made good on the promise Friday, with both his wife and Fixer Upper co-star Joanna and Bailey, a 16-year-old cancer patient he first met in 2017, by his side. (The locks will go to charity, too, as the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss transforms them into a wig for kids going through cancer treatment.)

"And just like that.. it's gone!" he wrote on social media. "All worth it if it means more kids at @stjude get taken care of. So we're going to keep this thing going till midnight.. Tap this video to donate. Hey, @cwhl_org—my hair is on its way to you! #ChipInForStJude."

The Magnolia Network co-creator even captured the big moment in a video for Instagram.

"I've got a lot of feelings," Gaines said after stepping out of the stylist's chair. "All of the emotions."

And it's no wonder: As of Friday morning, Gaines had raised an impressive $320,000-plus for his efforts. Donations for his fundraiser are still being accepted online through the weekend.

The TV personality has helped St. Jude in the past. He pulled in $230,000 for another haircut in 2017. Two years later, Gaines raised a cool $998,000. He and Joanna have also helped to renovate the dining room at the home for the hospital's patients and their families, called Target House, and unveiled a playhouse for them as well.