A Chinese man who chain-smoked his way through a marathon was disqualified for smoking on the course

Smoking "Uncle Chen" as he ran the Xin'anjiang Marathon. Weibo

A 52-year-old Chinese marathon runner was disqualified for chain-smoking during the race.

The Chinese Athletics Association implemented a ban on smoking during marathons last year.

"Uncle Chen" has puffed cigarettes during past marathons, saying it helps him relieve fatigue.

A Chinese man has been disqualified from a marathon after he chain-smoked his way through the entire 26-mile race, MailOnline reported.

The news outlet reported that the man, known as "Uncle Chen," completed the Xiamen Marathon in three hours and 33 minutes but was disqualified for violating the race's rules against smoking on the course.

MailOnline reported that the runner fell foul of a new rule against uncivilized behavior, which prohibited "open defecation, smoking, or trampling on flower beds or green spaces."

The Chinese Athletics Association implemented the regulation last year to encourage healthier participation in the race, the report said.

"Uncle Chen," now 52, gained internet fame two years ago after photos and videos showed him running a race with a cigarette in his mouth.

In 2022, he placed 574th out of more than 1,500 runners in the Xin'anjiang Marathon.

He finished that race in three hours and 28 minutes, five minutes faster than his most recent attempt.

Sky News reported Chen had previously run other marathons while puffing on a cigarette. The report said he smoked throughout the 2018 Guangzhou Marathon and 2019 Xiamen Marathon.

The Chinese news site Sohu reported that Chen had previously said cigarettes helped him with fatigue, holding one in his mouth while he ran so he could easily inhale and keep going.

