Chinese Justice League posters show DC heroes executing Marvel heroes

Sure, there’s probably some friendly rivalry between the DC Comics superheroes and their compadres over at Marvel.

But the posters for the release of Justice League in China have really ramped it up a notch, showing the Avengers and other Marvel heroes in various states of dismemberment as Superman, Batman and pals lay them to waste.

iQiyi, a Chinese video hosting site which is providing official promos for the movie, and the ticketing app of the country’s biggest cinema chain Wanda have both been caught out using the image.

Posts on Reddit and social media also suggest that it’s being used by ‘multiple’ other Chinese movies theatres too.

The poster shows Deadpool impaled on Aquaman’s trident, Batman holding the severed head of Thor, Wolverine being stabbed through the chest, The Flash with his foot on Captain America’s head, Superman crushing Ant-Man in his fist, and Iron Man lying around in pieces.

According to reports, iQiyi has removed the image, but many other cinemas are still running with it, and video has turned up on Chinese social media site Weibo of the poster being used as promotion on an elevator door.

