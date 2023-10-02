Chinese Hit Film ‘The Ex-Files 4’ Set for U.K. Release Through Trinity CineAsia (EXCLUSIVE)

Trinity CineAsia has picked up U.K. and Ireland rights to Chinese hit film “The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan.” The film ranked third worldwide at the box office over the latest weekend.

Trinity CineAsia will give it an official release from Oct. 6, but began a campaign of limited previews timed to coincide with the mid-Autumn festival that is celebrated by Chinese communities worldwide.

Presented in China by Huayi Brothers, The Ex-Files showcases contemporary urban love in China with in-depth and subtle observation. Its predecessor film, The Ex-Files 3: The Return of The Exes released in 2017 and grossed more than $300 million worldwide, making it one of the top-grossing romances in the history of Chinese cinema. The new film has earned $53.4 million after four days, according to Comscore.

“The Ex-Files 4” shifts the focus from love affairs to marriage. Best buddies Meng Yun (Han Geng) and Yu Fei (Zheng Kai) discover and stumble their way through marriage. Meng has trouble picking the right one to share his life, while Yu is dealing with a cool-off period within his marriage.

The film is directed by Tian Yusheng (“The Sacrifice,” “The Last Wish,” The Ex-file: The Return of The Exes”.) In addition to Han and Zheng, it stars Kelly Yu (“Moonfall”), Liu Yase (“Limbo,” “So Young”) and Zeng Mengxue.

“We’re chuffed to bring to U.K. and Ireland cinemas the long-standing ‘Ex-Files’ franchise, so beloved by the audience, and to be working again with Huayi Brothers, following our historic release of ‘The Eight Hundred’ in the middle of COVID,” said Trinity CineAsia co-founder and director Cedric Behrel.

“After a difficult couple of years, we have seen a fantastic return to form this year in Chinese cinema and have been able to capitalize on great titles such as ‘Wandering Earth II,’ ‘Creation of the Gods,’ ‘Lost in the Stars’ and ‘No More Bets’.”

