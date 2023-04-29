What Chilli's Son Tron Thinks of Her Romance With Matthew Lawrence

This romance has Tron Austin's stamp of approval.

The 25-year-old has weighed in on his mom Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' relationship with Matthew Lawrence, telling People, "Oh man, I just like seeing her happy, you know?"

Tron, who married Jeong Ah Wang last December, added in the April 28 interview, "As someone who is now five years into my relationship, I love seeing humans connect and witnessing that genuineness. I feel that from him."

Since going Instagram official on New Year's Eve, both Matthew and the TLC singer have been open about their connection. Reflecting on his mom's choice to "be public" about her romance with the actor, Tron said that it shows him "this is a very special person in her life."

Tron also noted that the couple are taking this budding relationship slow. "We've only met a couple of times," he said about himself and Matthew, "because they're really building their relationship since she's very careful about that kind of stuff."

Despite only meeting a few times, Tron and Matthew have found common ground.

"I think he's a great guy," Tron told the outlet. "I do MMA and he said that he recently started doing jujitsu, so we have some commonalities and stuff that we talk about. I'm really happy for her."

Back in early March, Matthew spoke about getting to know Tron while also gushing about his relationship with Chilli, noting that her son, who the music artist shares with ex Dallas Austin, is "so cool."

"He's getting in shape," Matthew told Entertainment Tonight. "He's making me feel like I gotta start doing pushups and stuff."

At the time, Matthew—who was married to Cheryl Burke for two years before finalizing their divorce in September 2022—also touched on the idea of having his own kids, declaring, "I hope. That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

Following those words, Matthew exclusively clarified the true timing of his plans for starting a family.

Referring to his older brother Joey Lawrence, Matthew told E! News' Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, "Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together…when we were growing up. And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together.'"

Matthew added, "So that's what I meant by that. I didn't mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything."

With that being said, the Boy Meets World alum did note that he has positive feelings if those plans were to happen with Chilli.

"She's already a mother, she has an incredible son," Matthew said. "I respect so much as to how she's raised him. She'd be an incredible mother again and I'd be incredibly lucky but that's way in the future."

Later that same month, Chilli also exclusively set the record straight on any baby rumors.

"First of all, we're not currently trying to have a child," she told E! News March 27. "We're not married yet so we're just very happy and growing in our relationship."

At the time, Chilli noted that very relationship is different from her past romances.

"I've dated," she said, "but this cancelled out everything."

