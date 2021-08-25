'All My Children' star Michael Nader dead at 76

News In The Know

A mom who documents her child's school lunches has been accused of child abuse by a stranger online, and TikTok is dumbfounded. TikToker Tara Clontz responded to a TikToker who felt her 5-year-old's diet was abusive. Often, Tara's daughter leaves much of her lunch uneaten, and eats the leftovers as a snack later in the day — . proving that she can stop when she's full, and doesn't make a habit of overeating in a single sitting. Many nutritionists have responded to Tara's video, stating that the foods she's providing her daughter are healthy and balanced. TikTokers rushed to Tara's comment section to share their disbelief at the child abuse claim