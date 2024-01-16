'All My Children' Star Alec Musser's Cause Of Death Revealed

Alec Musser's cause of death has been revealed. The "All My Children" star died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office. Musser, who was 50 at the time of his death, was found dead by his fiancée Paige Press in the morning of Jan. 13 at their home in Del Mar, California. Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed his death, per officials. Following the news of his tragic passing, Musser's fiancée took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor. "RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken," Press wrote. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

