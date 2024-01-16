‘All My Children’ Star Alec Musser’s Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

Alec Musser, best known for his role of Del Henry on "All My Children" as well as roles in "Grown Ups" and "Desperate Housewives," has passed away at the age of 50. Now, the actor's tragic cause of death is being released.

Alec Musser's Cause Of Death Has Been Released

Days after Musser was found dead by his fiancée Paige Press, a cause of death has been released.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office Musser's cause of death was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A report on the incident indicates Musser's fiancée went to bed on Friday night and woke up in the morning to find Musser on the bathroom floor with a firearm nearby. The medical examiner's office revealed that 911 was called and when paramedics arrived, he was confirmed deceased. It was also noted that the firearm used was a shotgun and his death is listed as a "suicide."

Musser's fiancée confirmed the death over the weekend but didn't go into detail on what happened. She also took to Instagram in a series of Stories to remember Musser as, "the best fiancé I could of ever asked for."

According to USA Today, Press told Fox News, "Alec was a wonderful man."

"He was the best fiance. The best dog dad. Very kind-hearted person," she said. "Seeing how many messages and people have reached out to me from his childhood. In the last couple of days, people I've never even met, sending me photos from him from high school and when he was at their wedding. He was so loved and touched by so many people."

Adam Sandler Shared A Tribute To Alec Musser

Adam Sandler shared a tribute to his "Grown Ups" co-star on Instagram after learning of his passing.

"I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man," Sandler wrote in the caption of a photo of Musser from the hit 2010 film. "Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Press shared a comment in response to Sandler's touching tribute.

"Thank you @adamsandler 🙏🏼 Alec was my fiancé. He spoke so highly of you and I know working on grownups was one of the best times of his life. My heart is so broken 💔."

Many others also left comments of love, support and condolences on the post.

"His last name was Musser, my maiden name was Nalbandian. I sat next to Alec in homeroom every day through junior high school, and walked with him when we graduated. Thanks to our last names. I will always remember Alec. He was quiet, but made me laugh every day, I am so sorry for your losses," one person wrote.

Another added, "Awwww noooo the guy from grown ups with the funny voice loved him. Prayers to his family and friends ❤️."

Salma Hayak also shared a tribute to Musser on Instagram.

Hayak shared a clip of the scene in "Grown Ups" that she shared with Musser and captioned it, "In loving memory of Alec Musser. He was so kind professional and absolutely hilarious. His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss. 🖤."

Many messages of condolences poured into the comment section of Hayek's tribute.

Press also shared a few tributes to her late fiancé in a series of Instagram Stories. Her most recent one shares her appreciation for everyone's kind words.

RIP, Alec.