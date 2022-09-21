Child abuse lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish dropped by plaintiff

Celebrity Access Hollywood

Princess Charlotte cried openly following the funeral for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George were among the youngest attendees at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19 and while the 7-year-old was composed throughout the service, the tears began to flow upon exiting Westminster Abbey. Later, as she lined up to view the State Gun Carriage, she did appear to turn a corner and was seen smiling again as she was joined by her dad Prince William.