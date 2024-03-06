Chik Monk builds on popularity, brings its coffee to pop-up in Midtown Palm Beach

Having earned a loyal following since its first stand-alone storefront debuted in 2021 in the Paramount Building, Chik Monk Coffee has opened a second Palm Beach location in Midtown.

It’s a limited-time pop-up at 208 Brazilian Ave., where patrons can enjoy and buy, among other things, Chik Monk’s specialty: freshly roasted coffee made from sustainably harvested beans sourced from co-owner Nandini Jayaprasad's family coffee estates in Chikmagalur, India.

Plans call for the pop-up, which debuted in mid-January, to be open through May, Jayaprasad said last week.

“We wanted to offer our coffee and other products to the community around Midtown and cater to those shopping at and working with local business on South County Road,” said Jayaprasad’s husband, business partner and co-owner David Bell.

Chik Monk owners Nandini Jayaprasad, middle, and David Beil, right, have opened a pop-up location at 208 Brazilian in Palm Beach. It's the second Chik Monk location in Palm Beach.

More than Chikmagalur, India estate coffee is featured at both Chik Monk locations, including at the Paramount Building, 139 N. County Road. (That spot grew out of Chick Monk’s 2019 launch in a space at a Palm Beach art gallery.)

At both locations, look for bagels from Bread by Johnny and offerings from Field of Greens, Aioli and other local eateries and vendors.

“We also added gluten-free and vegan options,” Bell said. “We’ve added new items based on customers’ suggestions.”

Chik Monk owners Nandini Jayaprasad and David Beil opened their pop-up in Midtown in January and plans indicate it will be open through May.

Chik Monk also caters to private, business and school events on the island, but in the end, Bell said, “our goal is to have a positive impact on the community through a cup of coffee or as we call it a ‘cup of love.’”

Like the Paramount Building storefront, Chik Monk’s Brazilian Avenue pop-up is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Both locations are dog-friendly.

In addition to the coffee, black peppercorns and cardamom harvested from family estates in Chikmagalur, India, are also sold at the two Palm Beach locations.

Chik Monk Coffee products also are available in Palm Beach at Amici Market at 155 N. County Road.

For more information, call Chik Monk at 561-247-2178 or visit www.chikmonk.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Chik Monk brings its coffee to pop-up in Midtown Palm Beach