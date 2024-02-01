Chiefs Fan Who Hosted Deadly Watch Party Allegedly Known As ‘The Chemist’

A cousin of one of the victims found dead in the backyard following a Kansas City Chiefs watch party is claiming Jordan Willis was known for supplying drugs to and was called 'the chemist.'

As previously reported, the bodies of Ricky Johnson, David Harrington, and Clayton McGeeney were discovered in the backyard of Jordan Willis‘s home on January 9 -- two days after the group of friends gathered to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game on January 7.

Police Continue To Investigate The Deaths Of Three Kansas City Chiefs Fans

Willis, who is an HIV scientist, claims he slept for two days following the party and did not wake up until police came knocking on his door.

Now, David Harrington's cousin is speaking out, claiming Willis was known for making drug cocktails and many of his friends referred to him as "the chemist."

Facebook | Clayton McGeeney

“Jordan’s ‘the chemist,’ bro. Jordan’s ‘the chemist,'” Clayton McGeeney’s cousin, Caleb, told NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello.

“They all knew him as that. It was easy for them to go have fun, but he f—ed up, he made a mistake,” McGeeney alleged of the mysterious case.

The cousin then alleged Willis was known for distributing drugs, even before he became a professional scientist. “Jordan is somebody that is known from high school as, like, creating drugs for people to make them feel better in certain situations. ‘Okay, well, you wanna do this? I’m gonna make this for you, I’m gonna make this for you and handing them out,” the cousin claimed.

"Jordan is the chemist. They all knew him as that. It was easy for them to go have fun, but he f***ed up. He made a mistake." Caleb McGeeney, cousin to Clayton McGeeney, one of the #KansasCity3, told me he thinks the men ingested a bad batch of drugs. He says Jordan Willis has… pic.twitter.com/2KckkJFV6V — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) February 1, 2024

According to Willis’s attorney Andrew Talge, there was a fifth friend at the house, who has been identified as Alex Waemer-Lee, but he says he left the party around 11 p.m. while the other four friends continued to hang out. Waemer-Lee reportedly texted some of his other friends about drug use at Willis’ house during the watch party, though, police have not confirmed if these texts do exist.

It is important to note that police have yet to comment on whether the deaths were drug-related, and there has been no mention of what types of drugs the group could have been using. Also, Jordan has not been legally accused of any wrongdoing.

Jordan Willis Checks Himself Into Rehab

Facebook | Ricky Johnson

As previously reported, Willis voluntarily checked himself into rehab as he “recognized that he had a problem with addiction,” according to a source close to the family. "He immediately checked himself into rehab after vacating his home and putting his things into storage," the source added.

While it is unknown what type of addiction Willis checked himself in for, the source did state that he is “facing his addiction head-on" and that the death of his friends was an “enormous wakeup call."

Dr. Caleb Alexander, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University who specializes in drug use and safety, says it is “plausible” that drugs played a part in the deaths, however, again, police have yet to comment on whether the deaths were drug-related.

Facebook | David Harrington

Alexander added that the victims could have been “either intentionally or unintentionally” exposed to the possible drugs.

While there are many speculations surrounding the mysterious case, what we do know is that police confirmed it is not being investigated as a homicide.

Once the autopsy report results and toxicology report come back, it should answer more questions as to what exactly was in the victims' systems at the time of their death.