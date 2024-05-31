Chicago Shakespeare Theater parts ways with longtime artistic staffer

Rick Boynton, a longtime creative producer who specialized in aiding the development of new musicals, including such Broadway titles as “Six,” “Illinoise” and “The Notebook,” is no longer employed at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

“Last week, Chicago Shakespeare Theater leadership shared with board and staff a restructure of several areas of the theater to position CST for its future,” the theater said in response to a Tribune enquiry about Boynton’s status. “This resulted in several changes to roles and responsibilities including the elimination of the Creative Producer position.”

The theater also said it wanted to thank Boynton,”for his 20 years of extraordinary leadership and service bringing CST to this point creatively. He has been a key player in the development of producing partner relationships that have led to many new works coming to CST. We are grateful for all his many contributions artistically and as a creative producer.”

Boynton said in an email message that he was “not in a position to discuss the matter at this time.”

“I will miss creating work at Chicago Shakespeare,” he went on to say, “but look forward to moving on to new opportunities.”

In October, Chicago Shakespeare Theater went through a major leadership change with the new team of artistic director Edward Hall and Kimberly Motes taking over as artistic director and executive director respectively. They followed the longtime team of founder Barbara Gaines, who retired, and executive director Criss Henderson, Boynton’s husband and a prime engineer of the theater’s substantial growth on Navy Pier.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

