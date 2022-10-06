Chicago P.D.: Read Jesse Lee Soffer's Message to Halstead Fans in Wake of Emotional Final Episode

Jesse Lee Soffer is feeling the love following his last episode of Chicago P.D.

“For anyone that’s ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I’m grateful,” Soffer wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for going on this journey with me…. If I could like every single tweet I would, he I appreciate all the love. It means so much to me. Thank you.”

Prior to Soffer’s swan song, the actor shared a series of photos from Wednesday’s episode on his Instagram account, along with the caption, “I left it all out there for this one” (see below). During the Halstead-centric hour, Jay got into a scuffle with a suspect and — spoiler alert! — stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in Bolivia. (For a full recap, click here.)

P.D.‘s Marina Squerciati (aka Burgess) also marked Soffer’s final episode on Twitter, writing: “Jesse, I love you, dude. I cried a lot IRL so you know it’s not fake social media stuff. SO MANY TEARS.”

Meanwhile, the #OneChicago Twitter account shared a video message from Soffer’s TV brother, Chicago Med‘s Nick Gehlfuss aka Will Halstead. “Do you remember when you welcomed me into this whole franchise? I will never forget that you were so kind, patient, and really helpful,” he said. “It was daunting at the time to me and you made it a lot easier, and from then on we developed this wonderful relationship that we have beyond all of this, but I’m really going to miss you, man.”

From one Halstead brother to another, @TheNickGehlfuss has a special message for @jesseleesoffer. 💚 pic.twitter.com/CDt3T7HRZd — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 6, 2022

