Chicago Nonprofit Brings Magic & Joy To Children's Hospitals
Open Heart Magic is a Chicago-based nonprofit that helps relieve fear and stress for kids and teens fighting illness in children's hospitals by bringing magic shows to their bedsides. Founder and Executive Director Mike Walton shares how volunteers go through their "magic university" to learn the skills to perform close up magic, and explains how helping the patients laugh and smile again can bring a sense of hope for the kids and their families. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Open Heart Magic.