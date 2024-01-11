Chiaroscuro, Adrian-based community men's chorus, holding new member auditions in January

ADRIAN — Open rehearsals are underway and will continue through Jan. 30 for any men who are interested in singing this coming season with the Adrian-based community men’s chorus, Chiaroscuro.

The men’s chorus, which is coming off its most recent yuletide performance in December, is now in the midst of its annual membership drive, which started Tuesday, Jan. 9. Additional rehearsal dates are scheduled for the remaining Tuesdays in January, a news release from Chiaroscuro said, with those dates being Jan. 16, 23 and 30. Rehearsals/auditions are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and are at Adrian First United Methodist Church, 1245 Maple Ave.

The Adrian-based community men's chorus, Chiaroscuro, is pictured during its December yuletide choral concert that was held Dec. 13, 2023, in Holy Rosary Chapel, located on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

During a rehearsal, guests will join in the singing of four-part men's choral selections so they can experience the unique sound and camaraderie that comes from singing in a men’s chorus, the release said. Members are expected to be able to match pitches well, and to learn their parts primarily outside of rehearsal, using provided and proven rehearsal aids.

Chiaroscuro, a nonprofit community ensemble, is under the direction of artistic director and founder, Susan Matych-Hager, Professor Emerita of music from Siena Heights University and the 2010 winner of the Maynard Klein Award for artistic excellence and a lifetime of leadership in the field of choral music, presented by the American Choral Directors Association of Michigan.

The chorus was founded in February 2013 and spent most of its concert season in 2023 celebrating one decade of being a part of the Adrian and Lenawee County community.

The name of the choir is Italian for light/dark and is a term used in vocal music to describe a technique that results in a warm, resonant sound with great brilliance and carrying power.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

The goal of the ensemble is to sing meaningful choral music with “beautiful tone that engages the minds and touches the hearts of the listeners,” the release said. The men in the ensemble include both amateur and professional musicians who come from a diversity of professions and represent a wide range of ages.

Matych-Hager, in addition to directing Chiaroscuro, is an award-winning and nationally known glass artist and jewelry designer. She serves as the director of glass at the Adrian Center for the Arts where she teaches glass classes. She has taught all levels of music from kindergarten through university age, directing choirs for more than 60 years.

Information about the chorus’ performance schedule and membership auditions is available at ChiaroscuroMensChorus.org or on the Chiaroscuro Ensemble Facebook page.

— Contact reporter Brad Heineman at bheineman@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Community men's chorus Chiaroscuro holding member auditions in January