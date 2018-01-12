Chevy Chase defends ‘good friend’ Dustin Hoffman over harassment allegations

He said he had never known Hoffman to behave inappropriately.

Chevy Chase has defended Dustin Hoffman over allegations of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning star.

Chase, 74, said his fellow actor was a “good friend” who he had never known to behave inappropriately, following accusations from a number of women that Hoffman had groped or exposed himself to them.

The comedian and actor was addressing the outpouring of sexual harassment and assault allegations which have rocked Hollywood in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Last year actress Anna Graham Hunter alleged Hoffman groped her and made inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie Death Of A Salesman, while playwright Cori Thomas accused him of exposing himself to her in a New York hotel room in 1980 when she was 16.

In response to Hunter’s allegations Hoffman issued a statement saying the incident “is not reflective of who I am”.

Asked if he was concerned at being caught up in allegations, Chase told ITV News: “I’m a very happily married guy of 36 years and with three great kids. Do you mean they’re coming after me, is that what you’re saying?”

He said the scandal had “ballooned”, before adding he “cannot compare” Weinstein with former US senator Al Franken who resigned after allegations of harassment emerged.

Addressing Hoffman, he told ITV: “We just had a long talk about that, I knew him back then, it just didn’t really happen.

“We didn’t decide between us, we were just talking about it and he was explaining to me what they (Hoffman’s accusers) were talking about.

“I’ve known him forever so I’ve never known him to be that way … groping or whatever the hell that is.”