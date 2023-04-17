'Chevalier' Featurette

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton and Minnie Driver star in "Chevalier."

STEPHEN WILLIAMS: Joseph is a confident young man.

Word of his existence in society circles in Paris spread.

He was a very desired companion.

LUCY BOYTON: Marie Antoinette is friends with Joseph Bologne. He is her music tutor and then they become very close.

LUCY BOYTON: She was 14 when she entered the French Court. She's been so heavily judged because of her behavior without the context of her age. And so I really wanted to bring that context into play.

MINNIE DRIVER: La Guimard, she's an artist. She has an enormous amount of power with the Queen and with the public.

MINNIE DRIVER: Guimard recognizes what an extraordinary talent Joseph is and she wants to be part of that.

MINNIE DRIVER: But she's a product of her time and a function to show how, as a man of color in the French court, it doesn't matter how talented he is.

MINNIE DRIVER: She doesn't like him.

SAMARA WEAVING: Marie-Josephine, she's been sort of sold off by her father and didn't have any say in it. Her only real escape is through music. She is an opera singer and she wants to sing in Chevalier's Opera.

SAMARA WEAVING: Their love of music and understanding of each other's pain develops into love.

RONKE ADEKOLUEJO: Manon is Joseph's mother. And once they're separated there is a loss that Manon experiences that consumes her. All those years that she's been separate from him is a real chasm, but then she gets to Paris and it's, like, it's strained and she has to relearn her son. She has to relearn herself. She needs him.

STEPHEN WILLIAMS: I want it to feel contemporary even though it's happening in the 1700s, from set design, costumes, hair and makeup.

KAREN MURPHY: When we're in the aristocratic spaces there's a lot of gold and a lot of pastel. It shows a level of opulence.

ROO MAURICE: I wanted it to look like artwork. Keeping it authentic to the period, but with a definite contemporary twist using the placement of the colors. Getting that old school Hollywood glamour.

