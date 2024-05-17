Chesterfield to host state-of-the-art music production facility

CHESTERFIELD, Mo — A state-of-the-art production facility for musicians and bands is under construction in Chesterfield. The facility, located just off Chesterfield Airport Road, allows musicians and bands to prepare their tour before embarking on it.

“You’re standing in the middle of Gateway Studios,” says Trey Kerr, CEO of Gateway Studios and services. “It’s our main studio, Studio 80. Which is 300 by 175 feet. It’s designed to represent an NFL football stadium without endzones.”

Trey Kerr is giving us a look inside this one-of-a-kind facility that is going to be a game changer. Located just across the street from Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.

“This space is intended for an artist to hang their entire show,” says kerr. “Tech it, rehearse it, hang it and get it ready before it goes out on tour.”

The 150-million-dollar, 32-acre gateway studios and production services facility will be a campus unlike any other. The facility will include docks for large rigs, kitchens and catering facilities, as well as dressing rooms and courtyards. The facility will have smaller venues, down to theater size, for touring acts to configure their audio, video, and lighting.

“For studios 40 and 50, they’re 40 feet wide by 50 feet wide,” says Guido Baptista, director of studio operations. “But when you get into studios 65, 75 and 80, it’s the distance from the finished floor to the grate above them.”

What began as an idea for a cocktail napkin turned into a set of blueprints, and finally a brick-and-mortar business for this production service company.

Delayed due to the pandemic but more than halfway completed, Gateway Studios expects to open in January 2025.

“It’s definitely one of a kind,” says Amanda Hajdu, operations coordinator. “It’s going to be great for St. Louis.” We were so excited to open it up. We’re so ready for it to open up. It’s going to be in a great area, very central. It’s going to be a great place to kick off and artists can venture out and do their tours.”

It sounds like music to many people’s ears. It is bringing jobs to the region and restoring some of St. Louis’ standing in the music business to the gateway city.

