Chester Bennington's Widow Pays Tribute to Late Singer on What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Talinda Bennington is paying tribute to her late husband, Linkin Park rocker Chester Bennington, on what would have been his 45th birthday.

On Saturday, Talinda shared a video on her Instagram page of Chester dancing with their son Tyler.

"Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the post. "You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again! This life without you never gets easier or less painful. We miss you dearly."

"We will celebrate you in so many ways today.... Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever ❤️❤️," she concluded.

Chester died by suicide at age 41 in July of 2017. Talinda, who married the singer in 2006, is the mother of Tyler and their twin daughters Lilly and Lila. Chester also had children Jaime, Isaiah and Draven from previous relationships.

Following Chester's death, Talinda launched a mental health awareness organization, 320 Changes Direction. The nonprofit is a "collection of concerned citizens, nonprofit leaders, and leaders from the private sector who have come together to change the culture about mental health, mental illness, and wellness," according to its website.

During a 2019 episode of the ABC News podcast Life After Suicide, Talinda further opened up about her late husband, telling the network's chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton that she thought he had reached a "good place" following years of struggling with substance abuse and depression.

"We just thought he was okay," she said. "I can't emphasize enough. If you knew Chester, you would know that he was in a good place, in such a good place."

Rather than staying "stuck in despair," Talinda added that interacting with Linkin Park fans on social media helped her through the early stages of grief.

"They were reaching out, saying how sad they were and how they didn't think they could go on because Chester couldn't," she said. "And I knew that that's the last thing Chester would've wanted."

