Chester Bennington's wife shares heartbreaking family photo taken days before his death

Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda, has shared a serene yet heartbreaking photo of the Linkin Park frontman with his family only days before he took his own life.

The 41-year-old musician, who struggled with depression and substance abuse, died by hanging July 20. He left behind his wife and six children.

On Thursday, Talinda Bennington posted a photo on Twitter of the family together. “This was days b4 my husband took his own life,” she wrote. “Suicidal thoughts were there, but you’d. Never know. #f—depression.”

In a previous tweet, she said those who want to help in her husband’s memory should donate to the One More Light Fund, which was established by Linkin Park’s charity, Music For Relief.