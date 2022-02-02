Cheslie Kryst's mom issues heartbreaking statement: 'I have never known a pain as deep as this'
- Cheslie KrystAmerican lawyer, Miss USA 2019
Cheslie Kryst's mom is speaking out, three days after the former Miss USA and Extra correspondent was found dead. In a heartbreaking statement on Wednesday, April Simpkins said her daughter privately suffered with "high-functioning depression" and urges those "struggling with thoughts of suicide" to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.