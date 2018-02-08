Cheryl, Helen Mirren and Tom Jones join Charles at Prince’s Trust reception

The charity’s Invest in Futures campaign works with young people whose lives have often been ravaged by tragedy.

Dame Helen Mirren, pop star Cheryl and Sir Tom Jones have joined the Prince of Wales at a glittering reception to recognise young people whom his charity helped conquer adversity.

Charles greeted a star-studded line-up at St James’s Palace for the event marking one year of partnership between the Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal.

Tonight The Prince of Wales attended a @PrincesTrust ‘Invest in Futures’ reception with charity Ambassadors and young people who have been supported by the Trust. pic.twitter.com/j8tSmaS1xp — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) February 8, 2018

The charity’s Invest in Futures campaign works with young people whose lives have often been ravaged by tragedy to instil the confidence needed for them to succeed.

Dame Helen hailed its work as she spoke of her own struggle with nerves, while Sir Tom said he hoped to forge closer bonds with the organisation now he has moved back to the UK permanently.

Guests heard stories of bravery from those who fought back from traumas including sexual abuse and grief to build a new future through the trust.

Opening the evening, Dame Helen told the reception: “I think we can all relate to having moments of self-doubt – I certainly experience moments to this day, in fact even today.

“I always say building your self-confidence is a journey, it doesn’t happen overnight and I’m still on this journey.

“What the Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal Paris are collaborating on is essential work, they are helping young people begin this journey.”

Cheryl arrived at the palace wearing a long black dress and was seen smiling and chatting with Dame Helen.

Last year the former Girls Aloud star gave birth to her first child – Bear – with former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

