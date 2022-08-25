Cheryl Burke posts about a cheating ex amid divorce from Matthew Lawrence: 'Hope it was worth it'

Did Matthew Lawrence cheat on Cheryl Burke? That's what her fans think after a TikTok she shared about an unfaithful ex.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World alum in February, posted a video set to Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain" focusing on the line "the last time, the last time."

"When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," it said in screen as video showed her looking somberly at the camera.

In the caption, Burke wrote, "The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever..." with hashtags: "#exessucks" "#thelasttime" #goodbyeforever" and "#hopeitwasworthit."

While Burke didn't name names, in the comments fans speculate she was referring to Lawrence, who she's in the process of divorcing after three years of marriage. A rep for Lawrence has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

The video comes two weeks after Lawrence was photographed at a Hawaiian beach with TLC singer Chili. Chili's rep denied a romance, saying they are friends and they were together with a larger group.

Burke filed for divorce on Feb. 18 citing "irreconcilable divorces" and listing their date of separation as Jan. 7. Lawrence responded to the filing in March, asking the court to terminate spousal support for either person and requesting that their prenuptial agreement be upheld. The duo met in 2006 through the Matthew's brother, actor Joey Lawrence, who was competing on DWTS. They dated for a year before breaking up. In 2017, they got back together and married in 2019.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence pictured in happier times. (Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage)

In May, Burke said they had been "in couple's therapy even before our marriage." She told Tamron Hall, "We definitely did try. People evolve. People grow. And sometimes they grow together and sometimes they unfortunately grow apart."

Burke has been discussing her post-divorce life and maintaining her sobriety (she stopped drinking in 2018) on her podcast Burke In The Game. While promoting the podcast on Good Morning America this month, she said, "I think people tend to think that my life is perfect and through this divorce that I'm still going through, there's a lot of ups and downs, but I have to put myself first."