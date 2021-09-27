Cheryl Burke tests positive for COVID-19, steps back from 'DWTS' amid 10-day quarantine

Cheryl Burke has tested positive for COVID, halting her run on Dancing With the Stars.

The dance pro, 37, shared a video Sunday with the news. In it she tearfully apologized to partner Cody Rigsby because she must now quarantine for 10 days.

The video started with Burke, who is fully vaccinated, driving to get tested at 7 a.m. PT on Sunday, explaining she felt "run down."

She seemed to know what the results would be before she got the test, saying, "I feel really sad because I don't want to let Cody down. Our friggin' salsa was so good." Burke said she received both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The video resumed later, at 4 p.m. and Burke said she had "really bad news: I am positive, which means I have COVID." Burke said that she had been "feeling progressively worse" throughout the day.

Burke teared up, saying, "I feel so bad for Cody," about Peloton instructor and former dancer. "I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like sh*t to be quite honest."

She continued, "It's so overwhelming because it's Sunday and the show's tomorrow. But, yeah, I just figured I should let you guys know since I've been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn't spread it. For those of you who don't think it's a real thing, it's f**king real, dude."

She said she would be quarantining for 10 days.

Burke is among several celebrities who have recently had COVID breakthrough cases, which means they are fully vaccinated but still got the virus. However, it's important to note that breakthrough cases remain rare. Also, it doesn't mean the vaccine didn't work. The purpose of the vaccine is to prevent severe forms of the disease. Hospitalized or fatal COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases remain uncommon.

Burke first joined DWTS in the ABC competition show's second season — and won the mirror ball that year, 2006, with Drew Lachey. She won again the following year, with Emmitt Smith, and has appeared off and the show — now in its 30th season — since.