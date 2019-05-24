Cheryl Burke Marries Matthew Lawrence in San Diego -- See Her Stunning Wedding Dress!

Congrats to Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence!

The couple tied the knot at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, on Thursday, in a ceremony attended by family and friends. Burke, 35, stunned in a Romona Keveža wedding gown. The silk crepe dress features a scalloped sweetheart neckline with off-the-shoulder detail and a fluted skirt. The back of the gown is accented with delicate Swarovski crystal buttons trailing down to the end of the cathedral length train. The look was paired with a custom two-tier cathedral length veil made of English tulle.

Included in Burke's bridal party was matron of honor Leah Remini and Dancing With the Stars alum Kym Herjavec, who threw Burke's engagement party last year. Remini, meanwhile, hosted Burke's bridal shower in March.

In April, Burke teased her nuptials to Lawrence were near, posting a photo from the Los Angeles County Registrar office, where she picked up her marriage license. "#CherylAndMATTrimony," she captioned the pic.

Burke and Lawrence's star-studded wedding comes a year after their engagement on her 34th birthday last May. Lawrence, 39, popped the question with a beautiful and sentimental ring incorporating the diamond that Burke's late father gave to her mother.

While speaking with ET last October, Burke revealed that she wasn't going to be teaching Lawrence a dance for their wedding.

"We may never get married if I teach him how to dance!" she confessed with a laugh. "He might run away!"

"I just turn into a different person when I'm teaching, so I'm a lot harder," Burke explained. "I'm not mean, I'm just like... that's how I was coached, and it was just the reality of it. Everything, it's like, 'This is how it is, and if you want to be better, you know, this is what you need to do.' So it was tough love."

Burke and Lawrence first met during the 2006 DWTS season, when Lawrence's brother, Joey, competed. They started dating, but broke things off after a year. They reunited almost nine years later, in 2017.

See what the couple told ET about their love story in the video below.

