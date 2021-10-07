Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby Cleared to Return to DWTS After COVID-19: 'No More Quarantine For Me'

Cheryl Burke is dancing back to the ballroom.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, announced to fans Wednesday that she's been cleared to return to the show after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Burke's season 30 partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, tested positive for the virus four days after she did.

Both Burke and Rigbsy, 34, were fully vaccinated and contracted breakthrough cases.

In a message posted to Instagram, Burke spoke directly to her followers, telling them she and Rigsby are set to head back to the show starting next week.

"I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me," she said. "Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday."

Burke continued, "I'm grateful that we're healthy. Thank you guys for all your support over the past week-and-a-half or ten days. It's been truly an emotional rollercoaster, but wouldn't have been able to get through it without all of you guys and all of your support. I am just happy that Cody is okay, and we're still rehearsing via Zoom as we speak."

"You'll see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night," she added. "I am so excited. We've got lots of work to do."

Burke and her partner will be back in the ballroom following their first-ever remote performance, which took place Monday. For the show's Britney Spears night, Burke and Rigsby performed a jazz routine to "Gimme More," which they filmed separately from their respective homes.

Following her performance, Burke told PEOPLE Tuesday the remote dance was "one of the hardest things" she's "ever" had to do.

"I'm just really grateful that despite everything that's happened in the last several days, we've been able to pivot and stay in the competition virtually for this week," she said.

The pair received an 18 out of 30 for their routine, which was the lowest score given out by the judges that night.

On a Tuesday episode of her Pretty Messed Up podcast, Burke said she and Rigsby "kind of got screwed by the judges."

"We basically have only gotten sixes since we started Dancing with the Stars, which is fine, I get it, but I think what I was looking for was a little bit of acknowledgement of what we did in order to make this whole production work," Burke said. "You don't have to talk about us getting COVID, we get it, we're sick, but at the end of the day, just the amount of work and having to dance as two soloists as opposed to dancing together, when you can manipulate your partner's body movement and the musicality."

She later said Rigsby deserved "extra credit" for the remote dance.

"It was a little anticlimactic," Burke said.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are unlikely, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.