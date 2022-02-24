Cheryl Burke addresses split from husband Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke has spoken out following Wednesday's news of her split from actor Matthew Lawrence after nearly three years of marriage.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who cited irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce Feb. 18, confirmed reports and asked for privacy. She also thanked people for their kind words and other support.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," Burke said. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me — love you all."

Her DWTS colleague, judge Carrie Ann Inaba, left a sweet message in the comments: "Choosing what you need to do for you needs no explanation to anyone. You know you. I'm proud of you for being brave…. I love you. And support you and you are not alone my friend. Hugs!!"

Dancer Peta Murgatroyd said simply, "Love you Cheryl."

Former competitors Kaitlyn Bristowe, an alum of The Bachelorette, and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause were also among the many who sent love.

Lawrence has yet to speak out.

People reported that they have a prenuptial agreement.

The two met in 2006, when Lawrence's older brother, Joey Lawrence, competed on Dancing with the Stars. They began dating the following year, then broke up in 2008. However, they got back together in early 2017. Two years later, they married in front of 200 guests at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

He explained their connection in April 2018.

"I think it's because we're really good friends and that's where it all starts," he told Us Weekly. "I think we have really good companionship and I think we just built from there. That's the most important thing. We can actually hang out. When we go away together, we really enjoy it. When it's just the two of us, it's the best."

Burke has previously said that she stopped drinking alcohol during their engagement party.