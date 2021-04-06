Paul Ritter, ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Friday Night Dinner’ Star, Dies at 54

British actor Paul Ritter, whose credits include HBO/Sky drama “Chernobyl” and Channel 4 comedy “Friday Night Dinner,” has died of a brain tumor. He was 54.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” Ritter’s agent said. “He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Ritter’s credits also included James Bond film “Quantum of Solace,” “Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince,” and the series “Belgravia” and “Cold Feet.” He will be seen in John Madden’s upcoming war drama “Operation Mincemeat,” which stars Colin Firth. Ritter will also be a part of the “Friday Night Dinner” 10th anniversary retrospective, which is due to air on Channel 4 later this year.

Ritter was also known for his theater roles, and was nominated for an Olivier in 2006 for “Coram Boy,” as well as a Tony in 2009 for the 2008 production of “The Norman Conquests.”

“Friday Night Dinner” creator Robert Popper tweeted: “Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”

Actor Sanjeev Kohli tweeted: “Paul Ritter was one of the most versatile & brilliant actors that has ever drawn breath. If Paul Ritter was in something, it made it good. This is horrendous news.”

