Cher reveals what it's like to date much younger boyfriend Alexander Edwards: 'He just started texting me'

At 77, Cher knows a thing or two about how to navigate the dating world. But the legendary music star says that despite having some of the most high-profile romances in celebrity history, she's managed to avoid severe bouts of heartbreak thanks to one secret.

In an appearance on an episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date, the Oscar winner revealed why she believes she has avoided getting her heart broken.

"I'm cute," Cher replied, smiling.

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975, followed by Allman Brothers Band musician Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. Despite dating stars like Tom Cruise and Richie Sambora in the past, Cher believes she had been pretty lucky in the heartbreak department.

"I haven't had my heart broken very many times," Cher explained. "Almost none."

But if she has any advice for women of today, Cher gave one pearl of wisdom: "Go out with a younger man," she noted.

That's exactly what Cher is doing, as she is currently dating singer Alexander Edwards, 37. The couple was first spotted together holding hands in November of 2022, People reported.

“I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?’ I said “I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired,’ and then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys,” Cher told Dimoldenberg. “And I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby.’ I was kind of pissed off. And then he just started texting me.”

The singer went on to say that she advised her friends never to fall in love with a younger man, since "we're too old. And don’t fall in love by text," But ultimately, she couldn't resist. "There goes that theory.”

The podcast wasn't the first time Cher has reflected on how younger men tend to jive better with her strong sense of self. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, she said, "If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date, because older men just didn't like me much. I have had a couple of boyfriends who were hovering about my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason."

The "Believe" icon reminded Clarkson that when it comes to dating, she's "not giving up my personality for anybody." While she joked that her relationship with Edwards is "ridiculous" on paper, she added, "in real life... he's fabulous."