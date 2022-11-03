Cher spotted holding hands with music executive half her age in Los Angeles

Cher was spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, holding hands with music executive Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

The 76-year-old music icon and the much younger man – who is 36 years old – were seen leaving dinner at Craig's before heading to the Nice Guy, a nightclub. The pair was joined by rapper Tyga.

Edwards, a Def Jam music executive, has previously been romantically linked to model Amber Rose. In August 2021, he admitted to cheating on Rose with 12 women, according to People.

The model was first romantically linked to Edwards in 2018.

Last year, music legend Cher opened up about her ex Val Kilmer, saying she "loved" and "still loves" the actor.

Cher was spotted holding hands with a much younger man out in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

"He's like nobody I've ever known," the singer and actress wrote in a personal essay published by People. "He is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn't do what anyone else does. I don't know how we stayed friends, we just did. We didn't try. We just were."

Cher, 76, was spotted out with music executive Anthony Edwards, who is 36.

Kilmer claimed in his memoir that he and Cher met in 1981, reportedly while attending a birthday party thrown by Meryl Streep, according to Cher.

"I loved him – and I love him," Cher wrote.

Cher and Val Kilmer were romantically linked in the 1980s.

"I [just wrote to him], I said, 'Valus Maximus, I'm sorry if I did anything to p--- you off or hurt your feelings. I love you and your documentary was all things... I love the things that p---ed me off, the things that made me hysterical, amazed, hurt, astonished, etc. You are brave and beyond brilliant. Ethel.'"