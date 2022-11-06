Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors

She found someone.

After sparking romance rumors with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Cher seemingly addressed the unexpected relationship on social media.

Late on Nov. 5, she posted a photo of the music producer, captioning it, "Alexander" and including a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner also dropped some cryptic answers while participating in a Q&A on the social media platform.

When asked if the man in the photo was her "new man," Cher slyly replied with a smiley face with hearts emoji. She replied to another fan with the same emoji after they tweeted, "Good for you. Enjoy what you're doing and who you're with and FK everyone else. You deserve to be happy."

When another fan wrote that he "better be treating you like the queen you are," Cher seemingly confirmed that was case writing, "LIKE A [crown emoji].

Some fans expressed criticism over the pair's age difference. Cher is 78 and Edwards is 36. "I'm Not Defending us," she tweeted on Nov. 6. "Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn' Matter That & Not Bothering Anyone."

Cher also clapped back after a Twitter user questioned Edwards' "motives and intentions," responding, "Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do!? Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [plane emoji] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS."

Cher and Edwards first sparked romance rumors on Nov. 2 when they were spotted having a cozy night out at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. TMZ reported that Cher arrived solo, with Edwards greeting her outside. The two then held hands as they made their way inside.

Later that night, the music producer was photographed kissing the "Believe" singer's hand in the backseat of a car as they made their way to celeb hotspot The Nice Guy where they joined Tyga, one of Edwards' longtime friends, according to the outlet.

One night before the outing, Cher hinted she had something special going on, cryptically tweeting, "One part of my life is SO AMAZING."

Edwards previously dated model Amber Rose, and the two share 3-year-old son Slash. Cher was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. Her other famous exes include Warren Betty, David Geffen, Richie Sambora, Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise.

While Cher hasn't been publicly linked to anyone in years, she previously admitted she was "still on the lookout" for romance.

"The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don't want to go any place with them because you can't keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram," she told the Daily Mail in 2018. "There's no way to keep something… special."

