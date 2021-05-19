Cher Biopic From ‘Mamma Mia!’ Producers, Eric Roth in the Works at Universal

On the day before her 75th birthday, Cher is gifting fans with the news that an official biopic of her life is in the works.

The untitled film is set at Universal Pictures, with “Mamma Mia!” producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board to produce and Eric Roth penning the script, Variety has confirmed.

Cher announced the film in a tweet, writing: “Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT.”

Cher will also serve as a producer on the film alongside Craymer and Goetzman, who she recently worked with on “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in 2018. As Cher mentions in her tweet, Roth wrote the screenplay for “Forrest Gump” — which won him an Oscar in 1995 — as well as 2018’s “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Roth and Cher previously worked together on the 1987 film “Suspect.” Roth is currently in production on Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and also co-wrote Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which is set to debut Oct. 1.

Cher has dominated music, film, television and theater during her six-decade-long career. She is a Tony award away from achieving EGOT status, having won an Emmy in 2003 for outstanding variety music special, a Grammy in 2000 for best dance recording and a best actress Oscar in 1988 for her role in Norman Jewison’s “Moonstruck.”

