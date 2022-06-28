Chelsea Handler slams GOP claims of being pro-life: ‘Like calling O.J. Simpson pro-wife’

Chelsea Handler began her week as the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Monday. The former talk show host, who is filling in for Kimmel while he is on vacation, used her entire opening monologue to react to the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade, from Friday.

“I will be here all week long, or at least until Republicans make it illegal for women to talk,” said Handler. “At this point I probably have more rights if my vagina was an AR-15.”

While gun violence has become the number one cause of death among children, Republican politicians have yet to support significant gun control legislation. However, the GOP also promotes itself as the “ pro-life ’ party.

“Calling Republicans pro life is like calling O.J. Simpson pro-wife,” Handler said.

Handler did her best to make Jimmy Kimmel proud while he was on vacation, including taking a shot at one of his primary adversaries, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Kimmel and Greene have repeatedly thrown barbs at each other, but most recently she claimed she reported him to the Capitol police over a joke he made.

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

Following the ruling from the SCOTUS, Greene said, “I think it's an answer to prayer. It's a blessing from God and this is the right thing to do.”

“Don't drag God into this,” Handler said in response to the video of Greene speaking. “No God would be onboard with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Even Jesus Christ is like, ‘Jesus Christ, you're awful.’”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

Story continues

See what happened to Alabama teen who was turned away from an abortion clinic:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.