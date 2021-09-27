Chelsea Handler Shares a Kiss with Boyfriend Jo Koy as They Go Instagram Official

Chelsea Handler is taking her love fest with boyfriend Jo Koy on the road.

The comedian, 46, made her relationship Instagram official on Monday with two selfies of the couple, including one of them kissing. "He's on tour, I'm on tour, sometimes we tour together," she captioned the post, promoting their respective comedy tours.

"#VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny," she added. "All coming to a city near you!"

On his Instagram Story over the weekend, Koy, 50, posted a video with Handler driving by the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, where they marveled at his name on the marquee ahead of Sunday's sold-out show.

RELATED: Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Finally in Love' with 'the Best Kind of Guy' amid Jo Koy Dating Rumors

Handler also supported her new man with a video of him getting dressed on his tour bus before the show. "Pre-show, baby! Look at my baby. Baby, show them what you're wearing," she joked as she panned down to his white t-shirt, boxer briefs and tube socks, before he unsuccessfully tried to close the door on her.

Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy

Jo Koy/Instagram

The Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea author recently opened up about her new relationship on Instagram. The post came amid rumors she was dating her longtime friend Koy, who was a frequent panelist on her late night talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2007 to 2014 on E!.

"Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love," Handler wrote last week. "And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

The couple was spotted getting cozy in August at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game, where Koy threw out the first pitch. "She told me how to throw it, she was my coach that day," he later told TMZ. "How beautiful did she look that day?"

"Me and Chelsea, yeah, she's amazing," Koy added. "I've known Chelsea for a long, long time — I mean a long time, like years ago — and we've always been great friends."