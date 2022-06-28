Chelsea Handler on SCOTUS abortion ruling: ‘I’d probably have more rights if my vagina was an AR-15’

On Monday, Chelsea Handler began her week as the guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! with some hilarious reactions to the not so funny news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Friday.

“I will be here all week long, or at least until Republicans make it illegal for women to talk,” said Handler. “At this point I probably have more rights if my vagina was an AR-15.”

While gun violence has become the number one cause of death among children, Republican politicians have refused to support significant gun control legislation. While also claiming to be the “ pro-life ’ party.

“Calling Republicans pro life is like calling O.J. Simpson pro wife,” Handler said.

Handler did her best to make Jimmy Kimmel proud while he was on vacation, including taking a shot at one of his primary adversaries, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene called the Supreme Court ruling a “ miracle” and “blessing from God .”

“Don't drag God into this,” Handler said. “No God would be on board with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Even Jesus Christ is like ‘Jesus Christ, you're awful.’”