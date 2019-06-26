Chelsea Handler says she's ready for love after years of therapy: 'I thought I would sound weak if I said that'

Therapy has given Chelsea Handler a new understanding of herself, her life and her relationships.

The comedian opened up about her personal growth during an appearance this week on "The Talk," speaking candidly about her longtime resistance to long-term romance.

"I have changed my mind about being open to relationships, because I thought I was tough for a really long time,," she said. "And what I learned through therapy is that being really tough is actually being vulnerable. And being able to admit that you want to be in a relationship, you know, and I thought I would sound weak if I said that."

Handler, 44, has never married, but she dated former Comcast CEO Ted Harbert for five years and has been linked to a number of famous faces. Now, she says, she'd like to try more seriously.

"And listen, I have a pretty good life, so I'm happy if I don't find a relationship, but I would love to find someone to love," she said.

Handler's shorter-term relationships were no stranger to headlines, and she's taken interest in people who work in many areas of the entertainment industry. She reportedly spent time with rock star Lenny Kravitz and celebrity chef Bobby Flay, and she dated 50 Cent for several months.

She said on "The Talk" that her work in therapy inspired much of the material of her upcoming stand-up tour and her memoir, "Life Will Be the Death of Me."