Chelsea Handler says boyfriend Jo Koy has 'renewed my faith in men' as she urges fans to 'never settle': 'Your person is coming'

Chelsea Handler paid tribute to boyfriend Jo Koy on Instagram. (Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Chelsea Handler is urging her fans not to settle after finding love again at 46. She and fellow comedian Jo Koy, 50, went public with their relationship in September after being friends for close to 20 years.

On Sunday Handler paid tribute to Koy on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of them embracing and hailing her new boyfriend as someone who "has renewed my faith in men."

"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength and confidence?" the star wrote. "Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s**t and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness? Jo has renewed my faith in men."

Handler, who has been romantically linked to 50 Cent and hotelier André Balazs, went on to share how her relationship with the stand-up and single dad was a reminder that true love is worth waiting for.

"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them," she told fans. "Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes — they've been standing in front of you the whole time."

Handler's post struck a chord with many followers, including Katie Couric, Jordana Brewster and Freida Pinto.

"I [love] you guys," wrote model Ashley Graham, while Padma Lakshmi commented, "So happy for you!"

Speaking on her Dear Chelsea podcast in October, Handler and Koy spoke of feeling "chemistry" during his frequent appearances on her E! talk show, Chelsea Lately, which ended in 2014. At the time, Handler chalked up her fondness for Koy as "brother energy" but began to grow closer to him when they reconnected shortly before the pandemic. Though quarantine kept their physically apart for months, the comics stayed in touch and ultimately embarked on a romantic relationship earlier this year.