Chelsea Handler went to a dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein's house: 'It was so awkward and so weird'

Chelsea Handler met Jeffrey Epstein one time and she said it was weird.

Being famous certainly has its perks, like rubbing elbows with other celebrities. But sometimes you get yourself into real awkward situations — just ask Chelsea Handler.

Handler was a guest on Wednesday's Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast where she recalled a “weird” dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein’s years ago.

“You didn’t go to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s?” the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor asked. “This has to be bull***.”

“I did go to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s house. I didn’t know who Jeffrey Epstein was… it was a long time go,” Handler replied. “I went with Katie Couric.”

The guest list was interesting, to say the least. According to Handler, it included powerful people in Epstein’s inner circle, like Prince Andrew, along with Charlie Rose, publicist Peggy Siegal, Woody Allen and his wife, Soon Yi Previn.

“I was at that dinner party, but not for very long. When we got there I was like what is this gathering?” Handler recalled. “We had dinner and it was so awkward and so weird. I was like what are we doing here? And then I asked Woody Allen how he and Soon Yi met and that was when I left.”

“Wait a minute,” Lowe interjected. “You asked Woody Allen how he and Soon Yi met?”

“At that point of the night I was like this is such a ridiculous dinner party, who are these people?” Handler said, explaining how Allen was sitting next to her. “I really was curious! I had forgotten for a moment… but as it came out of my mouth, I knew that it was too late.” (Previn is the adopted daughter of Allen’s former partner, Mia Farrow.)

Handler said the controversial director got a kick out of the question.

“And he loved it, and Soon Yi, I don't think she heard it and Katie looked at me and was like, ‘Let’s go,’” Handler remembered.

The standup comedian clarified that she never saw Epstein other than that one “very confusing” time.

“I’ve never been onto the private island, and I’ve never been on his plane. I’ve met him one time and that was the time,” she added.

