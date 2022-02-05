Chelsea Handler shares she is in the hospital, cancels upcoming comedy shows

Chelsea Handler shared that she was in the hospital and had to cancel her upcoming comedy shows — but assured fans she's not COVID positive or pregnant. (Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

Chelsea Handler is vaccinated, horny…and in the hospital.

The comedian took to her Instagram Story on Feb. 4 to reveal that she had to reschedule two Oregon shows on her Vaccinated and Horny tour due to a “hospital scare.” Speaking from her hospital bed, Handler explained, "I don't have COVID, and I'm OK, but I had to reschedule my shows."

The Chelsea Lately star, who is dating comedian Jo Koy , also joked that she is “not pregnant,” lest her fans think that was the reason for her emergency.

Handler rescheduled her Eugene show to March 4 and her Portland show to March 5. A post on her Instagram reads, “Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s Portland and Eugene shows and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future.”

In February 2020, Handler opened up to Health about her decision to return to stand up after taking a break. The Life Will Be the Death of Me author said, “I was on my last book tour for about four months, and I was being interviewed by people in different cities. I was telling stories from the book, and they were really funny. Some of them were very moving and really resonated with the audiences. I thought, ‘Oh, this is a one-woman show.’ And then I thought, ‘No, this is a stand-up show. This is what you’ve done your whole career. This is exactly what you should be doing with such serious material.’”

Handler’s new show tackles a different kind of serious topic: the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently shared with CNN why this tour was particularly special.

“Being with people out for the first time after COVID, like being the reason that people are coming together is so meaningful and so fun," she said. "I mean, we are just having a blast. I'm having a blast on stage. It doesn't feel like work.”