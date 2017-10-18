Chelsea Handler Announces She's Ending Her Netflix Talk Show to 'Elect More Women to Public Office'

The 'Chelsea' host was galvanized by the 2016 election -- and now sounds like she may be considering a run of her own!

Chelsea Handler is not headed back to Chelsea.

The Netflix talk show host announced via Twitter on Thursday that she'll no longer be putting out new episodes after the end of this year, citing a desire to "become a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen" and follow political and social pursuits.

"Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me," the 42-year-old comedian shared. "From the national level down to the grassroots, it's clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation."

For these reasons, I've decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me," she continued. "My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way."

"I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don't know enough about, speak to colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide," Handler added. "I have joined forces with EMILY's List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women's rights."

"I'm excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I'll engage with people I don't talk with enough," she concluded the post. "Netflix could not be more understanding, and I'm grateful for their continued support. New episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream weekly until the end of this year."

Wow, it almost sounds like Handler is considering a run for office of her own!

To be fair, we shouldn't get our hopes up. Nowhere in her message does Handler explicitly say she's running -- but she does say a lot of things that people who do typically run often express!

Of course, while it's sad to see her go, the move is not too surprising for those who watched the evolution of Chelsea in the show's second season. In May, Handler talked to ET about the series' deeper dive format, where she could talk to guests about tough and important topics.

"It's important to have people who aren't like you on our show -- or in life," she explained. "I only invite people on my show that I actually really want to talk to."

And since the election, Handler has been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump.

